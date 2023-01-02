Reports: You can rent Tom Brady's Davis Islands home for $60K a month

The place is dripping with enough championship energy to make anyone feel like a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

TAMPA, Fla. — As legendary Bucs quarterback Tom Brady bids farewell to Tampa Bay, he leaves us with a Super Bowl championship, endless memories — and a chance to live in his swanky Davis Islands house.

That's right. According to multiple reports, you can rent the spot Brady called home for the past couple of seasons...as long as you have a casual $60,000 a month to spare.

The modern waterfront pad located on Tampa's Riviera Drive is complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, a pool, a sprawling outdoor space and an attached four-car garage. There's plenty of room for the whole family, with six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and 6,551 square feet.

Plus, the place is dripping with enough championship energy to make anyone feel like a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback. There's an elevator, a custom wine cellar and a private dock and boat lift.

Public records show the home has been on and off the market for the past couple of years and has often been used as a high-end rental. According to Creative Loafing, Grammy-winning singer The Weeknd stayed there while prepping for his Super Bowl LV halftime performance.

Any interested renters can contact listing agent Allan Mezrah at The Toni Evertt Company.

This is reportedly the home Brady moved into after previously renting Derek Jeter's South Tampa mansion.

The mansion comes in just under 22,000 square feet, with 345 feet of open bay, the mansion is quite possibly the largest in South Tampa. It sold for about $22.5 million in 2021, which was the largest sale in Tampa's history.