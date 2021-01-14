Super Bowl LV's lasting legacy on Tampa Bay

"Forever 55" aims to promote all of the good things in the Bay Area, not just football.

TAMPA, Fla. — We've been counting down until Super Bowl 55 for a while now. The big game is just less than a month away, but its impact will be felt for a long time.

The Super Bowl LV Host Committee is dedicating a lot of time to different causes across the Bay Area. It's called "Forever 55" and specifically focuses on six pillars:

Early Childhood Education Food Insecurity Families Health and Wellness Sustainability Systemic Justice

The Host Committee and the NFL are committed to investing $2 million to "create, support and implement long-lasting initiatives throughout Tampa Bay."

Thursday, about 50 volunteers with Forever 55 will meet at Feeding Tampa Bay to sort and bundle 1,800 family packs. Those packs will be distributed at three local elementary schools in the coming week.

In December, the Forever 55 Legacy Microgrant program gave out nearly $280,000 to 28 different nonprofits in the area.

Forever 55's Systemic Justice initiative launches Monday with "Huddle for Change." It will mark the first in a six-part series of conversations between community members and leaders to discuss inequities and highlight opportunities for progress.