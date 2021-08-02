See records set, tied in Super Bowl LV

You'll see Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady a few times on this list.

TAMPA, Fla. — What do they say about records? They're meant to be broken, and the GOAT crushed many of them during Super Bowl LV.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady led the team to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs -- an unprecedented end to the NFL season in the middle of a pandemic.

It was Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance and, as the game clock hit zero, his seventh title. But what more history-making moments were made?

Scroll down to see the Super Bowl records set and tied in Super Bowl LV, with the information compiled by Elias Sports Bureau:

Records set in Super Bowl LV:

Most Games – 10, Tom Brady

Most Games, Winning Team – 7, Tom Brady

Oldest Head Coach, Winning Team – 68, Bruce Arians

Oldest Player, Game – 43, Tom Brady

Most Pass Attempts, Career – 421, Tom Brady

Most Passes Completed, Career – 277, Tom Brady

Most Passing Yards, Career – 3039, Tom Brady

Most Touchdown Passes, Career – 21, Tom Brady

Most First Downs by Penalty, Team – 6, Tampa Bay

Most First Downs by Penalty, Both Teams – 9, Tampa Bay (6) vs. Kansas City (3)

Most Touchdowns, QB-Receiver Tandem, Career – 5, Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski

Records tied in Super Bowl LV:

Most Fumbles, Career – 5, Tom Brady

Most Fumbles Recovered, Career – 2, Patrick Mahomes

Fewest Touchdowns, Team – 0, Kansas City

Fewest Rushing Touchdowns, Team – 0, Kansas City

Fewest Passing Touchdowns, Team – 0, Kansas City

Fewest Punt Returns, Team – 0, Tampa Bay

Fewest Punt Return Yards, Both Teams – 0, Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City

Fewest Fumbles Lost, Both Teams – 0, Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City

– 0, Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City Fewest Turnovers, Team – 0, Tampa Bay