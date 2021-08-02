See records set, tied in Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. — What do they say about records? They're meant to be broken, and the GOAT crushed many of them during Super Bowl LV.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady led the team to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs -- an unprecedented end to the NFL season in the middle of a pandemic.
It was Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance and, as the game clock hit zero, his seventh title. But what more history-making moments were made?
Scroll down to see the Super Bowl records set and tied in Super Bowl LV, with the information compiled by Elias Sports Bureau:
Records set in Super Bowl LV:
- Most Games – 10, Tom Brady
- Most Games, Winning Team – 7, Tom Brady
- Oldest Head Coach, Winning Team – 68, Bruce Arians
- Oldest Player, Game – 43, Tom Brady
- Most Pass Attempts, Career – 421, Tom Brady
- Most Passes Completed, Career – 277, Tom Brady
- Most Passing Yards, Career – 3039, Tom Brady
- Most Touchdown Passes, Career – 21, Tom Brady
- Most First Downs by Penalty, Team – 6, Tampa Bay
- Most First Downs by Penalty, Both Teams – 9, Tampa Bay (6) vs. Kansas City (3)
- Most Touchdowns, QB-Receiver Tandem, Career – 5, Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski
Records tied in Super Bowl LV:
- Most Fumbles, Career – 5, Tom Brady
- Most Fumbles Recovered, Career – 2, Patrick Mahomes
- Fewest Touchdowns, Team – 0, Kansas City
- Fewest Rushing Touchdowns, Team – 0, Kansas City
- Fewest Passing Touchdowns, Team – 0, Kansas City
- Fewest Punt Returns, Team – 0, Tampa Bay
- Fewest Punt Return Yards, Both Teams – 0, Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City
- Fewest Fumbles Lost, Both Teams – 0, Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City
- Fewest Turnovers, Team – 0, Tampa Bay
