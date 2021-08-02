Siege the Lombardi: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat Kansas City Chiefs 31-9

TAMPA, Fla. — Welcome to the city of champions.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV as quarterback Tom Brady extended his all-time Super Bowl title record to seven.
Tampa Bay? More like Champa Bay, with the Bucs following just months behind the Tampa Bay Lightning to bring home a second championship.
The Bucs weren't favored to win just prior to kickoff -- and the Chiefs made that apparent, striking first with a 3-point field goal in the first quarter. But a pass from Brady to Rob Gronkowski gave the Bucs their first touchdown of the game.
TDs No. 2 and No. 3 came in the second quarter, courtesy of Gronkowski and Antonio Brown, with a Chiefs' field goal in the middle -- and the Bucs extended the lead to 21-6 going into halftime.
A field goal gave the Chiefs a few extra points in the third quarter, but it was the Bucs' own 3-pointer and a TD that extended their lead to 31-9.
Tampa fans were happy in the fourth quarter as the Bucs' defense held back the Chiefs and, in a moment of confusion for all, Florida man took the field.
One of the major storylines going into Super Bowl LV turned out to be the biggest: In the battle between Brady and Patrick Mahomes, an all-star vs. one vying to be a back-to-back title champ, it was Brady and a team effort that kept the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Tampa Bay.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
PHOTOS: Super Bowl 55, Kansas City Chiefs face Tampa Bay Buccaneers
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter