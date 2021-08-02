Siege the Lombardi: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat Kansas City Chiefs 31-9

It's Super Bowl title No. 7 for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

TAMPA, Fla. — Welcome to the city of champions.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV as quarterback Tom Brady extended his all-time Super Bowl title record to seven.

Tampa Bay? More like Champa Bay, with the Bucs following just months behind the Tampa Bay Lightning to bring home a second championship.

The Bucs weren't favored to win just prior to kickoff -- and the Chiefs made that apparent, striking first with a 3-point field goal in the first quarter. But a pass from Brady to Rob Gronkowski gave the Bucs their first touchdown of the game.

TDs No. 2 and No. 3 came in the second quarter, courtesy of Gronkowski and Antonio Brown, with a Chiefs' field goal in the middle -- and the Bucs extended the lead to 21-6 going into halftime.

WE DID IT pic.twitter.com/C8mEG8GS5x — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 8, 2021

A field goal gave the Chiefs a few extra points in the third quarter, but it was the Bucs' own 3-pointer and a TD that extended their lead to 31-9.

Tampa fans were happy in the fourth quarter as the Bucs' defense held back the Chiefs and, in a moment of confusion for all, Florida man took the field.

ROGUE FAN ON THE FIELD



And he slid to avoid being tackled?? #SBLV pic.twitter.com/cKHKVM23rX — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 8, 2021

One of the major storylines going into Super Bowl LV turned out to be the biggest: In the battle between Brady and Patrick Mahomes, an all-star vs. one vying to be a back-to-back title champ, it was Brady and a team effort that kept the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Tampa Bay.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.