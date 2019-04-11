TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL and Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee on Monday announced the launch of the Business Connect program.

The initiative aims to create opportunities for business owners from local, diverse communities to compete for contracting opportunities related to the Super Bowl. The program also offers mentoring, networking, educational and business development opportunities for local businesses.

Tampa will host Super Bowl LV in 2021.

The NFL launched this program to "highlight and showcase how Tampa Bay's diverse business community can engage, develop and prosper" from opportunities created by the Super Bowl.

“The Super Bowl LV Business Connect program is designed to leave a lasting impact and legacy in our community,” said Claire Lessinger, Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee COO. “We look forward to working in tandem with the NFL in helping provide an incredible professional development experience and opportunity to our local, diverse businesses.”

The Business Connect program will aim to amplify more than 250 event-ready businesses in the line most frequently requested by NFL contractors to work with Super Bowl event producers.

B.J. Waymer, a leader of the initiative, said the program will offer women, minority, LGBTQ and veteran-owned businesses better access to contracts with the Super Bowl.

“Business Connect is an incredible opportunity for diverse businesses in Tampa Bay to directly compete for contracts related to Super Bowl LV and, more importantly, gain access to resources they can use to grow their business," said LaKendria Robinson, Director, Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Business Connect and Community Outreach. "As participants, business owners will be able to leverage their experience with the Super Bowl to compete for high-value contracts in the local market.”

Monday also saw the official launch of the Business Connect site for Tampa Bay. Find more information on how to apply for the program here.

