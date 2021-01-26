Patrick Mahomes' charity aims to improve the lives of children

Here in Tampa, one of the pillars of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee's Forever 55 initiative is dedicated to early childhood education.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from December 2020.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will touch down in Tampa as his team takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP is known for his offensive plays and long throws on the field, but what about off the field?

In 2019, Mahomes founded the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, a charity dedicated to "improving the lives of children," according to its website. The foundation says its signature program, called 15 for 15, supports youth charitable initiatives focusing on science, academics, after-school programs and more.

A recent project the charity has undertaken is transforming Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park in Kansas City into an "all-inclusive destination play site."

Here in Tampa Bay, improving the lives of local children is a key part of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee's Forever 55 legacy program.

One initiative under Forever 55's early childhood education pillar delivered more than 55 breakfast carts to area schools in an effort to end childhood hunger. Another pillar led to a health and wellness program aimed at supporting the physical, social and emotional health of kids in the East Tampa community.

You can find out more about 15 and the Mahomies here. And, you can get more information about the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee's Forever 55 legacy program and how it plans to serve the Tampa Bay community here.