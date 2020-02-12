Kuba Cocina offers Nutella flan, award-winning Cuban sandwich for Road to Gameday Restaurant Week

Business Connect's Road to Gameday Restaurant Week goes from Dec. 4-13.

TAMPA, Fla. — In celebration of Super Bowl LV, the Business Connect program is hosting a one-of-a-kind restaurant week.

Foodies, you are not going to want to miss this, the Road to Gameday Restaurant Week features 40 diverse-owned restaurants in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties.

It goes from Dec. 4-13.

"Kuba Cocina was a dream of mine ever since I was a little girl," owner Felicia LaCalle said.

If you're craving killer Cuban food at Restaurant Week, you have to try Kuba Cocina.

"We do everything fresh, we make our own mojo, aioli and don't use mayonnaise. We go the extra mile to make sure the guests know we do pour our love into the food," LaCalle said.

The love is clear. Here's a sneak peek at what they're offering on Restaurant Week.

"So I wanted to put something together that people would remember what is Tampa. The first thing that came to mind was definitely the Cuban sandwich. ...Because it's award-winning," she said.

Next up, they have a papa rellena appetizer and for dessert, a life-changing Nutella flan.

"We featured comfort food, we want people to remember, 'Hey this is Tampa and wow I had the best Cuban and best food and I want to come back.' We leave a stamp on your palate," LaCalle said.

It's a stamp on your palate and a reason to return.

"I’m really looking forward to people seeing our city and how beautiful and how much we have to offer and the different things you can do and how we live here, it's amazing," she said.

A portion of the proceeds from Road to Gameday Restaurant Week -- $1 per meal -- will be donated to Feeding Tampa Bay in support of the fight against hunger in Tampa Bay.

What other people are reading right now: