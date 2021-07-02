Here's the most searched food for Super Bowl LV in your state

Here in Florida, it's all about the chicken wings.

TAMPA, Fla. — From chicken wings, cheeseburgers and dips to...charcuterie boards? Across the U.S., there's a lot of variety when it comes to a state's most-searched gameday foods.

Google released its findings of each state's most-searched food for Super Bowl LV. And some of the results are a little surprising.

Here in Florida, it's all about the chicken wings. But in Oklahoma, Virginia and Indiana? It's the charcuterie board.

Dips, however, seem to be the search of choice. Twelve states have people searching for dip, specifically seven-layer dip and buffalo chicken dip.

You can check out the full list here. What's your favorite Super Bowl food? You can share your gameday favorites with us on our social media channels or on free the 10 Tampa Bay app. Just look for the "Near Me" tab on the bottom right.

Ready for Super Bowl LV? Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m. on CBS, which you can watch locally right here on 10 Tampa Bay.

What #SuperBowl recipes are being searched in your state?



Find out with our map.



More data: https://t.co/FEAAhDQiyP pic.twitter.com/fpRe8Qvmow — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) February 7, 2021