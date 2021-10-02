Tampa Police chief talks Super Bowl boat parade safety

After several mask-less celebrations got out of hand over the weekend, Tampa Police want to make sure fans celebrate the Bucs' win safely.

TAMPA, Fla — The city of Tampa announced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV champion boat parade will set sail at 1 p.m. Wednesday on the Hillsborough River.

But, after several mask-less celebrations got out of hand over the weekend, Tampa police want to make sure fans celebrate the Bucs' win safely. They are urging everyone to "conduct themselves responsibly."

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan is outlining public safety measures at a press conference this morning.

"Enjoy the water, but don't impede the parade. Wear your masks and remain socially distant, for your health and the health of our community. And, as always, 'Raise the Flags!'," the Tampa Police Department said in a release.

For those who'd rather not watch the parade in person, 10 Tampa Bay will be live-streaming as the Bucs make their way from Armature Works to Sparkman Wharf.