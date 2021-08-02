Here's where you can buy Bucs Super Bowl championship gear

The Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs with a final score of 31-9.

TAMPA, Fla. — Your Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoisting the Lombardi trophy high tonight as they are crowned champions of Super Bowl LV.

They beat the Kansas City Chiefs by a final score of 31-9.

If you're wanting to buy Bucs championship gear, we've got you covered.

Select Dicks Sporting Goods stores across Tampa Bay are now open so you can pick up championship gear now that the game is over.

Here's which stores are open:

Westshore Plaza

Westfield Citrus Park

University Town Center

Lakeland Park Center

Wesley Chapel

Brandon Town Center

Centre Point Commons

Tyrone Square Mall

Countryside Center

All other Dick's locations will open at 7 a.m. Monday.

Dick's Sporting Goods encourages people to get their gear via the contactless curbside pickup service. Championship gear will also be available to order online.

Other retailers like the NFL shop, Fanatics, Tampa Bay Sports and the Buccaneers also have Super Bowl LV gear online from shirts to hats available for fans.