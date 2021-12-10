Can't make it to the Bolts' season opener? Here's how to watch

Starting this season, two different networks will carry NHL games, and it won't be NBC.

TAMPA, Fla. — Your back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions the Tampa Bay Lightning are getting ready Tuesday to hoist the banner and open the new season at Amalie Arena.

The Bolts will face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins when the puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Fans still have the chance to Be the Thunder inside Amalie. Last-minute tickets are still available for Tuesday's game on Ticketmaster starting at $76.

If you can't watch the Lightning game inside the arena tonight, don't worry — there are plenty of other ways to watch.

For the first time since 2005, NHL games won't be broadcast on NBC. Instead, hockey games will be on ESPN and Turner Sports networks.

And, during the season, Bally Sports Sun will be televising 69 Tampa Bay Lightning regular-season games this year, starting Oct. 14.

To watch Tuesday night's season opener, you'll need to turn the channel to ESPN. Or, if you're streaming online, ESPN+ will also carry the game.

Looking to catch the game (safely) in the company of other Bolts fans?

We've got you covered with some of the best seats around the Tampa Bay area.

The dual-city locations are full of oversized games to take your shot at while you cheer on the Bolts. Both locations offer a food menu in addition to drinks.

St. Pete: 100 4th Street South

Tampa: 209 South Meridian Avenue

The Tampa-based bar has no shortage of TVs to catch all the game-time action. You can grab a drink or a bite to eat and imagine you're at the game while being just a few blocks from Amalie Arena.

Tampa: 107 South Franklin Street

You can watch the game from downtown Tampa's outdoor one-stop-shop for some of the best food and drinks in the area. Not to mention, you'll have Tampa Bay as your backdrop.

Tampa: 615 Channelside Drive

Pull up a chair at one of the bar and kitchen's many flatscreens to cheer on the Bolts.

Tampa: 601 South Harbour Island Boulevard

Cheer on your team at the bar deemed as one of the area's "most popular" for sporting events. Both locations offer a food menu in addition to drinks.

St. Pete: 242 1st Avenue North

Tampa: 405 South Howard Avenue

South Tampa's "original sports emporium and eatery" has been serving the Tampa Bay community for more than 42 years. According to its website, The Press Box hosts specials and giveaways on game day.

Tampa: 222 North Dale Mabry Highway

Cheer on the Bolts while you explore the eatery's self-serve beer wall of more than 50 rotating beers, according to the location's website.

St. Pete: 199 Central Avenue

You can watch the Lighting take on the Penguins on one of the bars more than 90 TVs while also grabbing a bite to eat and enjoying a cold brew.

St. Pete: 1320 Central Avenue

The bar deemed "your home for lightning hockey" is ready to help you cheer on the Bolts in their quest for a three-peat. Plus, if you want to blow off some steam in between periods, there are always the mini bowling alleys in the bar.

Tampa: 1719 West Kennedy Boulevard

