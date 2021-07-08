Your guide to the Lightning's Stanley Cup victory parade in Tampa

Get ready to party Bolts fans! The boat parade festivities are back.

TAMPA, Fla. — Stop us if you've heard this before-- the Tampa Bay Lightning are the Stanley Cup Champions.

The Bolts secured their spot in NHL history Wednesday night when they became back-to-back Stanley Cup champs beating the Montreal Canadiens 1-0.

It wouldn't be a "Champa Bay" sports win without a victory boat parade.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Lightning Stanley Cup celebration.

When is it?

Fans will be able to celebrate their home team's victory along the Hillsborough River on Monday, July 12.

Beginning around 10 a.m., players will be ushered onto boats at Davis Islands. The goal is to have the parade off and sailing by 11 a.m.

The boat parade will end around noon or 1 p.m. at Rick's on the River to make way for the community celebration at Julian B Park afterward.

Where is it?

The boat parade is set to start when players board their boats at Davis Islands and sail down the Hillsborough River toward Armature Works.

Celebrations for 2021 will follow the same route as last year's boat parade, meaning fans will have several options to choose from when staking out a spot.

You can find a map of the parade route here.

Will other boaters be allowed in the water?

That's going to be a hard no. The Tampa Bay Lightning shared that no "outside boats" will be allowed to participate in the parade. All fans are instead invited to watch via land.

Plus, if it's anything like last year's celebration, a large police marine presence will accompany the parade to ensure the safety of all on the Hillsborough River.

How can I watch it from home?

You sure can! The Stanley Cup parade will be streamed live on 10 Tampa Bay's YouTube and Facebook.