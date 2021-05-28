Lightning face rival Carolina Hurricanes Sunday in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Tampa Bays is in a position to knock out another division rival from the playoffs.

The Lightning keep on rolling through the Stanley Cup playoffs as the team is set to take on another division rival in the Carolina Hurricanes in round 2 this week.

The defending Stanley Cup champions escaped the first round after a high-scoring series against their in-state rivals, the Florida Panthers. Tampa Bays' Game 6 win on Wednesday put the Bolts in a position to take out another team in their division.

The Hurricanes not only won the Atlantic division but had an edge over the Lightning during the regular season. Carolina had 4-3-1 record over Tampa Bay during the 2020-2021 season.

Game 1 of round 2 of the playoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 30. You can catch the action on NBCN.

During a news conference on Friday, Hurricanes General Manager Don Waddell said more than 16,000 fans would be allowed to see Game 1 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

When the series makes its way over to Amalie Arena, up to 13,500 fans can be in attendance.