Schedule for Lighting and Hurricanes' Round 2 playoff series released

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes will face off with rights to the Eastern Conference Finals on the line.
As the reigning Stanely Cup champions skate closer to another title, the best-of-seven series begins with home-ice advantage for the Hurricanes.
Here is how the schedule for the series shakes out:
Game One: 5 p.m. - Sunday, May 30 at Carolina
Game Two: 7:30 p.m. - Tuesday, June 1 at Carolina
Game Three: 8:00 p.m. - Thursday, June 3 at Tampa
Game Four: 4:00 p.m. - Saturday, June 5 at Tampa
Game Five: TBD - Tuesday, June 8 at Carolina
Game Six: TBD - Thursday, June 10 at Tampa
Game Seven: TBD - Saturday, June 12 at Carolina
