Schedule for Lighting and Hurricanes' Round 2 playoff series released

The series gets underway Sunday afternoon at 5:00 ET with game 2 following on Tuesday at 7:30 ET.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes will face off with rights to the Eastern Conference Finals on the line.

As the reigning Stanely Cup champions skate closer to another title, the best-of-seven series begins with home-ice advantage for the Hurricanes.

Here is how the schedule for the series shakes out:

Game One: 5 p.m. - Sunday, May 30 at Carolina

Game Two: 7:30 p.m. - Tuesday, June 1 at Carolina

Game Three: 8:00 p.m. - Thursday, June 3 at Tampa

Game Four: 4:00 p.m. - Saturday, June 5 at Tampa

Game Five: TBD - Tuesday, June 8 at Carolina

Game Six: TBD - Thursday, June 10 at Tampa

Game Seven: TBD - Saturday, June 12 at Carolina

Here you are!



Our Round 2 schedule against Carolina ⬇️



📝: https://t.co/tXsChOdvUm pic.twitter.com/MjB1GCi0H6 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 30, 2021