Want to be part of Lightning's Bolts Blue Crew? Here's how you can audition

The Blue Crew engages with fans during Tampa Bay Lightning home games at Amalie Arena.

TAMPA, Fla. — Do you want to be more involved with the Tampa Bay Lightning? If so, then you're in luck.

The Lightning announced that it will conduct auditions for anyone who wants to be part of the Bolts Blue Crew on Aug. 27.

Tampa Bay's brand ambassador team interacts with fans during Lightning home games at Amalie Arena and team events across the Tampa Bay region, the team said in a news release on Monday.

"The Blue Crew is comprised of energetic, enthusiastic, outgoing and confident men and women who use their unique talents, personalities and performance skills to help create world-class fun and memorable fan engagements, entertainment and promotions," the Lightning said in a statement.

Blue Crew candidates may include, but are not limited to, actors, performers, hosts, emcees, athletes, dancers, cheer squad members and in-field marketers. They must also be able to provide world-class customer service, engage fans in a fun way, perform in-game entertainment, staging, production and promotional elements and serve as ambassadors at community events.

Those auditioning must be part of the following:

18 years of age or older

Possess the ability to perform extemporaneously, conversationally and comfortably in front of a large group

Communicate effectively in a live event environment

Demonstrate a welcoming, outgoing personality with the ability to interface with fans of all ages

"Previous cheer, performance and/or promotional experience, as well as knowledge of the game of hockey and ice skating, are preferred but not required," the Lightning mentioned in the news release.

2022-23 Lightning season Blue Crew tryouts will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 inside of Amalie Arena. Those who are interested in auditioning can complete an interest form by clicking here.

Candidates will be responsible for parking and are recommended to use the Pam Iorio Parking Garage located next to the arena. Entrance and check-in will be at the Amalie Arena Premium Entrance located off Ford Thunder Alley next to the ReliaQuest Ticket Office.