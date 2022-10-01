Lightning single-game tickets go on sale Friday

Fans can buy tickets through Ticketmaster.

TAMPA, Fla. — It may feel like the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2021-22 season came to a close not that long ago, but fans can already begin purchasing their single-game tickets on Friday, Aug. 5, for the upcoming NHL season, the team announced Monday.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m., and Bolts fans can buy them through Ticketmaster.

Lightning season ticket members, Lightning Priority Access Club, Flex Plan holders, members of the Lightning Insider email club and people with Chase credit cards will have access to special single-game pre-sales at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Bolts fans who are currently not part of the Email Club can still join and be part of the pre-sale by clicking here.

The Lightning will play a total of 82 games and will start out the season with three consecutive away games. They'll then play their home opener on Oct. 18.

Tampa Bay is set to take on each team in the NHL at least twice during the season and will also play against every team in the Atlantic Division four times, with the only exception happening against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators as they will face those two opponents three times each.

Teams in the Metropolitan Division will take on the Lightning three times each and every Western Conference opponent will be played against twice with one game at home and one away.

The Lightning fell short of accomplishing a historic "three-peat" last season as they lost against the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in the series of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.