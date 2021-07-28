Lightning sign Brayden Point to 8-year contract extension

The 25-year-old forward has been a "key contributor" to the team's success, VP and general manager Julien BriseBois said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

The 25-year-old was just signed to an eight-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

The extension starts in the 2022-23 season and is worth an average annual value of $9.5 million, the team said in a release.

“I’m very excited to stay in Tampa for another nine years,” Point said in a statement. “I want to thank the entire Lightning organization for this and say thanks to our fans. Since being drafted by Tampa, I’ve always felt like Tampa has been home and the fans have played a huge role in making my time in Tampa so wonderful.”

Point, who was drafted by the Lightning in the 2014 NHL Draft and has played with the team for the last five seasons, has played in 351 NHL games.

Last season, Point lead the team for points and goals, 48 and 23 respectively.

“Brayden is a key contributor to the Lightning’s success and one of the most dynamic players in the NHL. To be able to agree to terms with him on a long-term contract is great news for our organization going forward,” Lightning vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois said in a statement.

“Not only is Brayden a skilled player, he is also a fierce competitor who fits in well with the pedigree of our team. Our organization looks forward to having him be a big part of this team for many years to come,” he said.

The team says Point has ranked in the top three in scoring for the Lightning in each of the last four seasons.