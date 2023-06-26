Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos receives Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

Messier takes suggestions from team and league personnel to get a group of possible candidates for the award, then he makes the final choice.

TAMPA, Florida — On top of a season filled with many accomplishments, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos took home another award for a quality that makes him one of the strongest players on the ice.

Stamkos is the 2022-2023 recipient of the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award. It's an award presented to the player "who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey."

Messier takes suggestions from team and league personnel to get a group of possible candidates for the award, then Messier makes the final choice. His choice in Stamkos stems from his longstanding career with the Tampa Bay Lightning, including milestone moments like his 500th assist, 1,000th point and 500th goal all in the 2022-2023 season.

Stamkos has ranked second in the NHL in goals, power-play goals and game-winning goals since 2009.

Additionally, Stamkos has been a supporter of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay for more than a decade and has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars through the Lightning's player ticket initiative to allow families to attend games.

"He has generated an additional $185,500 for RMCH through the Kane’s goals and assists program, which awards money based on on-ice production," according to the NHL.

And his work with RMCH doesn't stop there. He's also participated in dozens of meet-and-greets with families and other nonprofits across the region.