Stamkos logs 500th assist, Bolts win in overtime

Captain Steven Stamkos reaches milestone to help Bolts beat Dallas 5-4.

TAMPA, Fla. — Entering the season, Steven Stamkos was prepared to reach a handful of milestones.

He is 11 points away from 1,000, 11 goals away from 500 and now, he has hit 500 assists in his 15-year career.

“For a guy that had a lot of people think he’s just a shooter, I’ll rub that in their face a little bit (that) I got the assists first," Stamkos said with a laugh.

The captain is now the second player in franchise history to reach the 500-assist mark joining his good friend Martin St. Louis who leads the franchise with 588 helpers.

“I’ve played obviously a long time. I’ve played with some really amazing players and I’ve gotten the opportunity to have a lot great memories in this league and hopefully many more," Stamkos said. "It’s pretty cool to do it, especially at home and in a win.”

On reaching his 500th career assist: “To do it in an overtime goal that helps the team win is probably as good as you’re gonna get.”#DALvsTBL — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 16, 2022

Alex Killorn scored from the left circle on a 2-on-1 at 3:43 of overtime, helped by Stamkos, to help his team beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Radek Faksa made it 4-4 with 4:42 left in the third period, picking up the Stars’ fourth short-handed goal after stealing the puck from Mikhail Sergachev deep in the Lightning zone. Tampa Bay has given up five short-handers, which leads the NHL. It also ties their mark from last season in just 16 games.

Sometimes you need to call in some help to explain sports stuff. @NatalieWTSP did a great job breaking down a glaring issue with the Lightning in the simplest terms possible. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/dgPy3kCfwR — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) November 16, 2022

Ross Colton, Nick Paul, Stamkos and Ian Cole (first goal with the Lightning) provided the regulation goals for the Bolts.

They are now 9-6-1 on the season with 19 points joining seven other Eastern Conference teams with, at least, 19 points on the young year.