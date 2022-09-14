Join the celebration: The Bolts are kicking off their 30th season

Meet the players, catch a free concert and watch the Lightning get ready for the 2022-23 NHL season.

TAMPA, Fla. — Who else is counting down the days until the Tampa Bay Lightning take to the ice again for a brand new season?

This season is especially special for the Bolts because the team is celebrating 30 years in the NHL! And the Lightning are bringing you in on the celebration.

But before the Bolts' Oct. 11 season opener, you can join the Lightning for a 30th-anniversary kick-off event starting on Oct. 1 at Amalie Arena.

The event, presented by Florida Blue, will have exclusive interviews with the Lightning's General Manager Julien Brisebois and Head Coach Jon Cooper, along with current players and Lightning alumni including Dave Andreychuk, Brian Bradley, Ryan Malone, Paul Ysebaert, Jassen Cullimore and Mathieu Garon.

There will also be a series of game shows with current and former Lightning players.

And, if that wasn't enough to get you excited for the Bolts' landmark season, the kick-off event will finish off with a concert from rock band Smash Mouth. Yes, you can scream/sing along to "All-Star" and the band's other hits with fellow fans.

So when exactly does this happen and where can you get your hands on tickets? The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Amalie Arena. However, if you're a season ticket member, partner or suite holder, you can get in an hour earlier for an exclusive autograph signing session.

Oh, did we mention this event is free? But you do have to claim a ticket in order to go, and you can find tickets by clicking here.

But the celebration doesn't stop there.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2, the Lightning are opening up practice for fans to watch the team prepare for the upcoming season. As you know, the Bolts are coming off three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances, winning the Stanley Cup back-to-back in 2020 and 2021. And, the team is looking to become the first team since 1983 to reach the Cup Final four seasons in a row.

Fans can get up to four free general admission tickets to watch practice by clicking here.