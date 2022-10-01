Here's how to watch the Lightning this season on TV

Sixty-nine Tampa Bay Lightning games will be televised on Bally Sports.

TAMPA, Fla. — It may feel like the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2021 season came to a close not that long ago, but the team is already set to begin this year's season in a couple of days as they take on the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

So as you get your Lightning gear on and the game day food ready, Bally Sports Sun will have you covered with showing Tampa Bay's games on TV.

The sports network announced on Monday that it will broadcast 69 Bolts games during the 2022-23 NHL season, beginning on Friday as the team takes on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

All broadcasts will reportedly have a half-hour pregame show and extended postgame coverage, including analysis from hockey Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk, former Lightning winger Adam Hall and legend Bobby "The Chief" Taylor, Bally Sports Sun said in a news release.

Games will also be live streamed through the network's app, which is available for mobile and tablet devices, and on Bally Sports' website. Those who want to subscribe to Bally Sports Plus, click here.

To view the Bolts' full regular season schedule, click here.

Puck drop for the Lightning's first game of the new season against the Rangers is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Madison Square Garden.