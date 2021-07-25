Largo's own Anastasija Zolotic becomes 1st American to win gold in women's taekwondo

TOKYO, Japan — Anastasija Zolotic won the United States’ first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina 25-17 to claim the featherweight division title.
The 18-year-old Zolotic lets out a primal scream as she pulls on her helmet before each round. The Largo, Florida, native has been telling friends and family since early childhood that she would be an Olympic champion and she needed only one trip to the Games to make it happen.
Zolotic and Minina had a high-scoring first round and a tactical second but Zolotic picked apart her Russian opponent in the third with two-point body kicks after nursing a one-point lead into the final round.
Zolotic was only the fourth American to reach an Olympic taekwondo final and only the second woman. Steven Lopez won the U.S. team’s only two previous Olympic golds in taekwondo.
RELATED: Sarasota's own Emma Weyant wins silver in 400-meter individual medley final at Tokyo Olympics
- Ronnie Oneal III sentenced to 3 life terms, plus 90 years for the murder of girlfriend, 9-year-old daughter
- Several athletes with Florida ties are heading to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
- Florida data: COVID-19 wave affecting younger, unvaccinated people most
- 'We’re not locking people down': Gov. DeSantis says Florida will stay open despite rising COVID-19 cases
- Red tide is killing sea life: Where do all the dead fish go?
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter