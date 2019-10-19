ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Time is running short for people who want to sign up for the third annual Skyway 10K lottery spots.

Anyone who wants to sign up for the free lottery process has until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 to do so.

Skyway 10K officials said the race will be sold out again this year. There are already more than 14,000 people registered for the 8,000 spots.

Race officials said they are expecting another major wave of people to sign up for the lottery registrations before it closes.

People signing up for the race through the lottery process will not have to pay for their registration unless they are picked as a winner. Then, they will have until Sunday, Oct. 27 at 11:59 p.m. to finish their race registration and pay the $80 registration fee.

Race organizers remind interested participants to check their email regularly, including their spam folders.

Up to four people will be allowed to register as a group, but will have an equal chance of being selected as people individually registering for the event. When a group is registered, individual participant information will be needed, including first and last name, email address, date of birth, zip code and phone number.

Participants chosen from the lottery process will be able to pick their bus and wave of choice as space permits. Winners of the lottery can choose to run together if specified in the registration and as space permits.

For anyone who wants a guaranteed spot in the race, there are about 250 VIP passes left.

Registration opens Oct. 21.

The race will start on I-275 at the rest area just south of the Skyway Bridge and ends at the Northside of the bridge. Northbound lanes of the bridge will be closed from 3:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on March 1.

The event supports the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

People interested in volunteering can register here. Anyone interested in becoming a race sponsor can click here.

For more information or frequently asked questions, click here.

The Skyway 10K is the only yearly run across the iconic Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge. It benefits the nonprofit Armed Forces Families Foundation, which supports our military service members and their loved ones.

Since 2006, the Armed Forces Families Foundation has given back more than $2 million to deserving projects.

The Skyway 10K donates 100 percent of all race registration fees to the

RELATED: How to register for the Third Annual Skyway 10K

RELATED: Skyway 10K to take place March 1, 2020