ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The lottery process might be closed for Skyway 10K runners, but that doesn’t mean there still isn’t a chance to lace up and enter the race as a VIP.

That’s right—you can run the Skyway 10K VIP style by sending your story to the Armed Forces Family Foundation. Send why you want to run to stories@skyway10k.com.

Only 8,000 people can run across the iconic Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge. This year, more than 14,000 people registered for those spots.

The race benefits the nonprofit Armed Forces Families Foundation, which supports our military service members and their loved ones.

Since 2006, the Armed Forces Families Foundation has given back more than $2 million to deserving projects.

The Skyway 10K donates 100 percent of all race registration fees to the charity.

People interested in volunteering can register here. Anyone interested in becoming a race sponsor can click here.

For more information or frequently asked questions, click here.

Armed Forces Families Foundation The Armed Forces Families Foundation and the USO of Northwest Florid... a have aligned once again to bring new upgrades to the USO Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida following a $55,879.38 donation from AFFF. The recently completed, new community project focused on renovating the library computer lab located at the on-base USO center.

