New semi-pro team coming to St. Pete this year

The team's logo pays homage to city of St. Pete and includes to color pink to represent the famous Don Cesar Hotel.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Later this year, the Tampa Bay area will be home to three top-level soccer clubs.

The United Soccer League announced back on April 6 there will be a new organization based in St. Petersburg entering the USL League Two competition this upcoming season.

The team will be called St. Petersburg FC and its mission will use the sport to connect with the Pinellas County community through local initiatives and make soccer more accessible for all of the talent in the area.

“Joining USL League Two has been a target of ours for many years,” SPFC officials said in a statement. “We are steadfast in our belief that USL has the correct model and vision for its players, clubs, and partners.”

The team's logo pays homage to the city of St. Pete and includes to color pink to represent the famous Don Cesar Hotel, blue for the Gulf of Mexico and yellow for the sand found on many of the area's beaches.

“It’s so exciting to welcome St. Petersburg FC to the USL ecosystem,” Joel Nash, USL VP of Youth and Pre-Professional Properties, said in a statement. “This region has a proven affinity for soccer, we’ve been able to see that firsthand. We can’t wait to see what this club accomplishes in League Two.”

The new soccer club says it's committed to reinvesting in underserved sports programs and facilities to bring the game of soccer to as many people as possible with the help of civic leadership, community organization and local foundations.