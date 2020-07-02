TAMPA, Fla. — For the first time in a long time (maybe ever?), a Tampa Bay football team is being projected to top the league.

According to sportsbook Caeser's Entertainment, the Vipers, Tampa Bay area's local XFL team, expectations for success this season is about seven wins.

The Vipers will be coached by Marc Trestman, who previously served as head coach of the Chicago Bears. Notable players include former Georgia and Plant High star quarterback Aaron Murray, former South Florida standout quarterback Quinton Flowers, former Florida and Cleveland Browns receiver Antonio Calloway and former Florida State cornerback Tavarus McFadden.

Here's the full projections for the league:

Tampa Bay Vipers: 7.5

Over 7.5 (-125)

Under 7.5 (-105)

Dallas Renegades: 6

Over 6 (-115)

Under 6 (-115)

Houston Roughnecks: 6

Over 6 (-115)

Under 6 (-115)



DC Defenders: 5.5

Over 5.5 (-120)

Under 5.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Wildcats: 4

Over 4 (-125)

Under 4 (-105)

New York Guardians: 4

Over 4 (-115)

Under 4 (-115)

Seattle Dragons: 3.5

Over 3.5 (-105)

Under 3.5 (-125)

St. Louis BattleHawks: 3.5

Over 3.5 (-115)

Under 3.5 (-115)

A separate sportsbook has the Vipers listed with the third-best odds to win the league, behind Dallas and DC.

We'll be following along when the team kicks off its season this Sunday, as well as all season long.

