War on I-4: UCF beats South Florida 17-13 with sack as time expires

Quarterback Timmy McClain drove the Bulls from their own 11-yard line down to the UCF 3 in less than three minutes before running into the sack.
South Florida quarterback Timmy McClain (9) is sacked by UCF defensive lineman Tre'mon Morris-Brash (33) during an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tre’mon Morris-Brash sacked Timmy McClain on the final play of the game to help UCF hold off South Florida 17-13 in an American Athletic Conference finale. 

McClain drove the Bulls from their own 11-yard line down to the UCF 3 using less than three minutes to get off 11 plays before running into Morris-Brash.

Parker Navarro’s 3-yard TD run on his only carry of the game staked the Knights (8-4, 5-3) to a 7-0 lead with 6:16 left in the first quarter. McClain answered with a 5-yard TD run on the final play of the quarter to knot the score at 7. 

UCF used Mikey Keene’s 7-yard scoring strike to Brandon Johnson with 11 seconds left before halftime to take a 14-7 lead into the locker room.

