ORLANDO, Fla. — Tre’mon Morris-Brash sacked Timmy McClain on the final play of the game to help UCF hold off South Florida 17-13 in an American Athletic Conference finale.

McClain drove the Bulls from their own 11-yard line down to the UCF 3 using less than three minutes to get off 11 plays before running into Morris-Brash.

Parker Navarro’s 3-yard TD run on his only carry of the game staked the Knights (8-4, 5-3) to a 7-0 lead with 6:16 left in the first quarter. McClain answered with a 5-yard TD run on the final play of the quarter to knot the score at 7.