TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa's airport is loosening restrictions on where non-fliers can be, as part of a new All-Access program.

Beginning May 4, up to 100 people will be allowed through the TSA checkpoints and into the airsides to shop, dine and relax without having to show a boarding pass each Saturday at Tampa International Airport.

Interested in eating at one of the airport's restaurants, enjoying the spa or buying something from one of the shops? Click here to register for a date and airside at least 24 hours before the Saturday on which you plan to visit.

There's a limit of 25 guests per airside per Saturday, and visitors are only welcome between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on their approved date.

Anyone showing up with an All-Access pass will still need to go through security like any ticketed passengers do.

“To those feeling left out because you can’t get to all these great restaurants and shops we’ve been touting: We heard you,” TPA CEO Joe Lopano said. “Now families, foodies or even couples looking for a unique date experience can come try our chargrilled oysters at Ulele, sample locally brewed beer at Cigar City and shop for unique gifts and items at our duty-free and fine retail stores without having to buy a ticket.”

The May 4 launch of the All-Access program coincides with several Mother's Day specials and discounts that will be running at airport shops and eateries ahead of the holiday on May 12. Click here to plan the shops and restaurants you'd like to explore.

Click here for more information about the program and to book your All-Access pass.

