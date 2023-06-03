TPA launches new mobile-ordering program

Travelers can now order ahead food, drinks and other items from 18 restaurants and four retailers.

TAMPA, Fla. — Heading to the airport this spring break? You now have the option to skip the lines at some Tampa International Airport restaurants and shops.

The TPA to Go mobile-ordering program now available on Uber Eats allows travelers to purchase food, drinks and other items in advance for pickup, according to a Tampa International Airport news release. Travelers can choose from 18 restaurants and four retailers.

This comes as the airport is preparing for a record 76,000 passengers a day this spring, compared to 60,000 on a typical day.

Travelers can set their location in the Uber Eats app before they arrive, choose items and have them ready to pick up when they get there.

Other tips from TPA to speed up your travel process include: get to the airport early, use express curbsides if you aren't checking luggage and plan ahead for parking by using the online booking system.

Spring break season for the airport runs from March 7 to April 10. Peak days are expected to be Saturdays and Sundays.

TPA to Go participating restaurants and retailers: