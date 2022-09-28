Coast Guard urges boaters to stay off the water ahead of Hurricane Ian

The U.S. Coast Guard says they cannot guarantee that they will help people during the storm.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people continue their preparations ahead of the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, the U.S. Coast Guard wants people to make sure that their boats are kept out of the water.

The Coast Guard says any boats, or anybody on a boat, out on the water needs to get them on the shore immediately.

While the Coast Guard is ready and positioned to respond after and during the storm with boats, they say that they cannot guarantee they will be able to get to people who need help during the storm.

"Our boats and planes also have limitations," Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg Captain Michael Kahle said. "We can go out in some pretty severe weather but yes, there will be a time when we just can't come to folks in need in the peak of a hurricane so do not put yourself in that situation."

The Coast Guard will also immediately inspect ports and channels to get them reopened and full flowing as soon as possible.