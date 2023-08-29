Florida Disaster Fund activated to support areas impacted by Hurricane Idalia

The fund helps support service organizations that will help people with disaster recovery.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Disaster Fund has been activated to assist areas across the state that will be impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

The fund helps support service organizations that will help people with disaster recovery, the governor's office said in a news release. People can click or tap here to donate.

People can also donate via cell phone by texting DISASTER to 20222 to donate $10 or DISASTER25 to 20222 to donate $25.

“The Florida Disaster Fund helps us fill the gaps for impacted families and cut through red tape,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement. “This money goes a long way for families impacted by a storm and it is an important tool in the disaster recovery process.”

Hurricane Idalia reached Category 2 strength Tuesday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico as the outer rainbands continued to push their way into southwest Florida and the Tampa Bay region.

Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force wind have been forecast for portions of the Florida Gulf Coast.

"We will do all we can to support the impacted communities in the response and recovery efforts,” Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo said in a statement. “The Florida Disaster Fund is an excellent way for the private sector and individuals to financially support relief organizations in the most affected areas."

Those who are living in areas that are forecast to not be impacted by the storm can make donations to the fund through the Volunteer Florida Foundation.