Hurricane Fiona poised to become first major hurricane of the season

As Hurricane Fiona pulls north of the Dominican Republic today, it will begin to steadily strengthen to become a Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Fiona moves over the eastern portions of the Dominican Republic, heavy rainfall and catastrophic flooding also continue across much of Puerto Rico.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was moving to the northwest at 8 mph over the eastern portion of the Dominican Republic. Sustained winds of 90 mph remained despite Fiona making landfall on the southeastern coast of the Dominican Republic before sunrise Monday morning.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for the coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo Frances Viejo and the Turks and Caicos.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the north coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra, the north coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata, Southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands.

The center of Fiona will continue to track over the relatively flat terrain of the eastern Dominican Republic compared to the more hostile mountainous terrain of western Hispaniola. This will greatly limit any weakening over land before it emerges over the southwestern Atlantic this afternoon.

The center of the storm is then forecast to pass near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos on Tuesday.

As Fiona continues to track north and then north-northeast away from land, it is expected to quickly strengthen and is forecast to become the Atlantic's first major hurricane by Wednesday. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has its winds increasing to major strength (Category 3 or higher) at 115 mph by early Wednesday morning.