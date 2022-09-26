Manatee County issues mandatory evacuation order for Zone A, voluntary for Zone B

The evacuation orders will go into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County officials are encouraging residents to evacuate the area in preparation for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian.

According to a news release, Manatee County is announcing a mandatory evacuation order for residents living in Zone A, and a voluntary order for those living in Zone B. These orders go into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

"We're expecting sustained tropical or hurricane winds to our barrier islands and coastal communities for as long as 48 hours, with the earliest arrival predicted for 8 p.m. Tuesday," Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said in a statement.

"This is a worst-case scenario with a very strong slow-moving storm just to the west of us."

Officials add Manatee County's Emergency Operations Center will also move to a Level One activation at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Additionally, Manatee County Parks and Preserves will close at the end of the day on Monday. Manatee County Animal Welfare facilities and Manatee County Public Libraries will be closed Tuesday until further notice.