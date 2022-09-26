Tampa mayor: HART, Uber offers free rides to 49 shelters across the city

The Tampa mayor urged residents to finish preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian impact.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor urged residents Monday afternoon to prepare for the incoming severe weather from Hurricane Ian.

There's mandatory evacuation order issued in Hillsborough County for all residents living within Zone A in advance of the hurricane. A voluntary evacuation is recommended for residents living in Zone B.

There are 49 shelters in the city for people evacuating, and Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) will be offering rides to the shelters, according to Castor. Uber, a nationwide ride-share app, is also offering free rides to residents going to shelters.

"We are ready, the city of Tampa is prepared and we want to ensure that all of our citizens are prepared and are heading the warnings being given," the mayor said.

In addition to shelters, there have been 19 recreation centers opened for parents to safely leave their children if they need to work.

"I thank our parks and recreation staff for making those resources available," Castor said.

As the storm gets closer to making landfall, Castor explained how storm surges are the most worrisome factor with possible 10-15 feet of water.

"We have been working diligently to get the stormwater out of our community, opening up the drain lines, draining some of the stormwater retention ponds...doing all that we can to ensure we can take this additional rain that comes our way," the mayor said.

Call centers are also being set up to answer questions here in the Tampa Bay area. The number to the call center is 833-872-4636.

For more information on Tampa's hurricane preparedness, click here.