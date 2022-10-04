Tampa man accused of stealing from disaster relief vehicles

Power tools that allegedly were stolen were recovered.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man faces burglary charges for stealing power tools being used for Hurricane Ian relief, police said.

Bryan Ortiz, 35, was arrested around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at a vehicle staging area near the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and East Bird Street, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Police say security personnel located and detailed Ortiz, who was seen trying to get into some of the relief vehicles.

At one point, Ortiz allegedly broke into a bucket truck and a Ford F-250 Super Duty Truck and swiped some power tools. The tools were eventually recovered.