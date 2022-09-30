Tampa officer spends day before retirement cleaning debris left by Hurricane Ian

The man retired after nearly 29 years of service to the city of Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — As communities across the Tampa Bay area are slowly but surely taking in the damage Hurricane Ian caused, one man spent his last day on the job cleaning up.

Office Mike Skypack with the Tampa Police Department spent his last day on the job cutting down trees and cleaning debris left behind by Ian. The agency says he was helping residents get home safely by removing obstacles.

