Possible waterspout forms in St. Pete Beach

Strong thunderstorms, including the threat of funnel clouds and waterspouts, are possible again Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A mostly sunny afternoon at the beach Sunday suddenly turned ominous as thunderstorms popped up over the coastline and dropped at least one possible waterspout that was caught on camera.

10 Tampa Bay anchor Carolina Leid came close to the funnel around 5 p.m. at the coast in St. Pete Beach. A video shows the funnel appearing to hang low from a cloud.

If contact were made with the water's surface, which is hard to tell from the video alone, the feature is considered a waterspout. At the very least, the storm produced a well-defined funnel cloud.

The National Weather Service issued a marine warning at 4:52 p.m., warning of strong wind gusts across portions of Tampa Bay and into the Gulf of Mexico off the coastline of Manatee and Pinellas counties. A sea breeze collided with the outflow from earlier storms, which produced the strong storms closer to the area's beaches.

Meteorologists later warned of waterspouts once the threat was more apparent.

Ty Carver tweeted another view of the funnel cloud from his vantage point from the St. Pete Pier near the downtown area. It was seen all the way across Pinellas County.

The National Weather Service office in Ruskin shared another video of a funnel cloud — this time in Tarpon Springs — Sunday evening.