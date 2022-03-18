Suspected tornado hits Florida Panhandle

No injuries have been reported.

HOLT, Fla. — A possible tornado downed several trees and power lines Friday afternoon in the Florida Panhandle.

One photo shared by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office showed significant damage to a mobile home.

The National Weather Service reports the suspected twister damaged at least four homes on Log Lake Road around 1:30 p.m. At the time, meteorologists say a tornado debris signature appeared on radar — an indication of debris being thrown up into the air caused by a tornado in progress.

A tornado watch was issued at 8:30 a.m. Friday for parts of the western Panhandle and Alabama and gave some advance notice of the threat of damaging storms, including tornadoes.

We have some reports of downed power lines due to this afternoon's possible #tornado in the Holt area. Please use extreme caution. A damage assessment is underway. We have had no reports at this time of serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/nEhrMSWwI2 — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) March 18, 2022

Severe weather has hammered parts of Florida this past week, with multiple reports of damaging winds and large hail. Seven tornadoes have been reported through Friday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

One was caught on camera Wednesday in Sarasota. The 90-mph, EF-1 tornado damaged commercial properties on 10th Street, peeling back parts of roofing and bringing down trees and power lines.

"It sounded like a bomb went off and the whole roof went up 15 feet and came crashing down to the floor," said Troy Alvis of Alvis Industries.