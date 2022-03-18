Suspected tornado hits Florida Panhandle

HOLT, Fla. — A possible tornado downed several trees and power lines Friday afternoon in the Florida Panhandle.
One photo shared by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office showed significant damage to a mobile home.
The National Weather Service reports the suspected twister damaged at least four homes on Log Lake Road around 1:30 p.m. At the time, meteorologists say a tornado debris signature appeared on radar — an indication of debris being thrown up into the air caused by a tornado in progress.
No injuries have so far been reported.
A tornado watch was issued at 8:30 a.m. Friday for parts of the western Panhandle and Alabama and gave some advance notice of the threat of damaging storms, including tornadoes.
Severe weather has hammered parts of Florida this past week, with multiple reports of damaging winds and large hail. Seven tornadoes have been reported through Friday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
One was caught on camera Wednesday in Sarasota. The 90-mph, EF-1 tornado damaged commercial properties on 10th Street, peeling back parts of roofing and bringing down trees and power lines.
"It sounded like a bomb went off and the whole roof went up 15 feet and came crashing down to the floor," said Troy Alvis of Alvis Industries.
The Panhandle and parts of northern Florida should continue to be weather aware this week as a cold front slowly pushes through. A slight risk — a level two out of five — of severe weather exists, with damaging winds as the primary threat. A tornado or two isn't completely out of the question.