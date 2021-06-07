Worried Elsa might cancel your flight? Here's how to check

While all three airports in the area appear to be operating as usual Tuesday morning, travelers should still check their flight status regularly.

TAMPA, Fla. — Nothing can pull the plug on a vacation or trip quite like hurricane season.

As Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the Tampa Bay area, it's possible that flights could be delayed or canceled because of inclement weather.

While all three airports in the area appear to be operating as usual Tuesday morning, ahead of the storm's predicted pass to the west later in the day, travelers should still check their flights regularly for the latest updates.

Individual airlines make the final decision on grounding or diverting flights, but airport services could be impacted even if flights are still departing and arriving.

Flying out of Tampa International Airport?

Shuttles and some other airport services will be closed when winds reach a sustained 40-mph in the area.

All services will shut down when the airport detects sustained 50+ mph winds.

Heading out from St. Pete-Clearwater?

Taking off from Sarasota Bradenton?

Tropical Storm Elsa is the earliest E-named storm since the National Weather Service began naming storms in 1950. It was at one point a Category 1 hurricane, but has since weakened back into a tropical storm.

Even so, Elsa is strengthening as it passes north through the Gulf ahead of a predicted Florida landfall. It will likely have 65+ mph winds when it reaches the U.S.

The Tampa Bay area is expecting up 2-4 inches of rain, with some areas possibly getting upwards of six inches. Storm surge will also be a danger, with 2-4 feet predicted.

The area is expected to receive the worst impacts from the storm Tuesday afternoon and overnight into Wednesday.