Elsa weakens to a tropical storm, but Tampa Bay should continue monitoring

TAMPA, Fla. — Elsa weakened Saturday morning but remains a strong tropical storm as it continues its course across the Caribbean Sea.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Elsa was packing 70-mph sustained winds and moving west-northwest at 29 mph. That general motion is expected to continue for the next 24 hours or so, although the National Hurricane Center expects it to slow down a little Saturday night.

Elsa is forecast to move across the eastern Caribbean Sea before getting close to the southern coast of Hispaniola later on Saturday afternoon, bringing deteriorating conditions there. Then on Sunday, meteorologists expect Elsa to be near Jamaica and parts of eastern and central Cuba.

Elsa is forecast to move along parts of central and western Cuba late Sunday night and into Monday.

Some higher gusts on top of the 70-mph winds are likely, the hurricane center says. Some additional weakening is anticipated Monday when Elsa is expected to interact with Cuba.

Sometime Monday, Elsa will begin to enter the Florida Straits. This is where uncertainty remains. The storm may continue into the Gulf of Mexico or start to turn to the Atlantic.

If the storm moves far enough west into the Gulf of Mexico or east into the Atlantic, impacts in Tampa Bay will be less.

If the storm remains more on the eastern side of the Gulf of Mexico, impacts for Tampa Bay will be higher.

The Bay area remains inside Elsa's cone of uncertainty, which represents the most probable track of the center of the tropical cyclone. As the NHC explains, meteorologists come up with the cone by enclosing the area that is swept out by sets of circles along the forecast track at 12, 24 and 36-hour intervals. The circle sizes are set to account for two-thirds of historical forecast errors over five years.

"One can also examine historical tracks to determine how often the entire 5-day path of a cyclone remains completely within the area of the cone," the NHC writes. "This is a different perspective that ignores most timing errors. For example, a storm moving very slowly but in the expected direction would still be within the area of the cone, even though the track forecast error could be very large. Based on forecasts over the previous 5 years, the entire track of the tropical cyclone can be expected to remain within the cone roughly 60-70% of the time."

The storm earlier intensified much more quickly than anticipated. Early Friday morning, the NHC projected 65 mph winds by Friday afternoon. However, just a couple of hours after sunrise, the NHC discovered the storm has intensified into a hurricane with winds reaching 75 mph before strengthening further to 85 mph at one point.

The Tampa Bay area remains in the forecast cone for potential impact early next week. Tropical-storm-force winds of 39 mph or greater are possible sometime Monday, with the worst weather perhaps on Tuesday.

However, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the track and intensity of Tropical Storm Elsa into early next week. The storm could track farther west, or east, bringing fewer impacts to Tampa Bay.

The following watches and warnings are now in effect:

Hurricane Warning

Southern coast of Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque to the border with Haiti

Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic

Tropical Storm Warning

The coast of Haiti north of Port Au Prince

South coast of the Dominican Republic east of Punta Palenque to Cabo Engano

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba

Jamaica

Hurricane Watch

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba

Tropical Storm Watch

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Bahia de Manzanillo

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman

The Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, CinemaScope, and Matanzas

Watch the storm updates closely this holiday weekend. Our 10 Tampa Bay team of meteorologists will be providing updates around the clock.

