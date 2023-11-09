What's going on with the tropics? A look at the Atlantic

Much of Florida's East Coast is under a "high" risk for dangerous surf and rip currents, thanks to large Hurricane Lee.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The peak of hurricane season may be just in our proverbial rear-view mirror, but it's not the time to let our guard down — the season doesn't officially end until Nov. 30, so there's a lot of time left.

The good news right now is that Florida and the United States are not under an immediate threat from any tropical systems making landfall. However, much of Florida's East Coast is under a "high" risk for dangerous surf and rip currents, thanks to how big Hurricane Lee is.

Let's take a look at what the tropics are doing right now, according to the National Hurricane Center.

First, let's start with the biggest storm out there right now — Hurricane Lee. As of the latest advisory, Hurricane Lee is holding strong as a Category 3 storm, with maximum sustained winds reaching 120 mph. The storm isn't moving very fast; only going northwest at 8 mph.

While Lee's center is steering clear from land, because of its size, it could still impact all of the U.S. East Coast with dangerous surf and rip currents. Right now, Lee's hurricane-force winds extend 75 miles from the center of the storm and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

The next system the NHC is monitoring is Tropical Storm Margot. Margot is close to becoming a hurricane, with the storm expected to strengthen into at least a Category 1 storm by Monday night. The NHC says Margot could also strengthen over the next few days.

However, Margot is expected to steer clear of any land and won't be a threat.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, the NHC is monitoring two systems in the Eastern Atlantic.

The first, designated as Invest 97-L, is currently located a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. However, further development of this system isn't likely before it merges with a tropical wave to the east in the next few days. Because of this, the NHC is only giving it a 10 percent chance for development over the next seven days.