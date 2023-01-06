Gov. DeSantis issues state of emergency ahead of possible impacts from tropical system

The governor issued an emergency for 33 counties in preparation for Invest 93-L.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Tampa Bay-area counties ahead of possible impacts from a tropical system.

The governor issued an emergency for 33 counties in preparation for Invest 93-L, which is forecast to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and isolated tornadic activity.

“I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked.”

The National Hurricane Center is currently giving this system a 90% chance of developing into early next week. At the moment, thunderstorms are beginning to organize near the Yucatán Peninsula.

For the most up-to-date information about the tropics, click here.

The following counties are under a state of emergency: