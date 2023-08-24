NHC monitoring possible tropical development that could impact Florida

Some computer models are suggesting that we could see storms begin to organize east of the Yucatán by Sunday afternoon and move toward the Tampa Bay area next week.

We are keeping a close eye on the tropics this weekend. There are some indications that tropical moisture building in the western Caribbean could try and drift northward into the eastern Gulf of Mexico and develop into a tropical depression or even stronger by Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center is currently giving this system a 50% chance of developing into early next week. At the moment, there is not much in that area of the Caribbean, but some computer models are suggesting that we could see storms begin to organize east of the Yucatán Peninsula by Sunday afternoon.

From there, the European weather model drifts the storm northward Monday into the Gulf of Mexico then right along the Tampa Bay area coast by Tuesday. That model also shows the system strengthening as it moves into the Gulf with at least a tropical depression or storm possible.

Not all models think this will happen though. The GFS weather model, or what we call the American model, thinks that the tropical wave remains weak and unorganized and tracks that wave across South Florida.

It is too early to make a call on this one, but it’s not too early to make sure you are prepared — just in case.

Make sure those hurricane kits are ready to go and that you have your plan updated. A disaster-preparedness sales tax holiday is starting this weekend, meaning you could save on important hurricane kit items, including high-priced items such as generators.