Publix to no longer sell hurricane-themed cakes

TAMPA, Fla. — As the tropics continue to heat up, people should be preparing their hurricane kits with necessary items and some goodies to pass the time.

But one thing shoppers won't be able to get this year from Publix are hurricane-themed cakes.

In a statement to 10 Tampa Bay, an official with the supermarket chain explained the cakes won't be made anymore to make sure they weren't downplaying the natural disaster.

"Our associates make every effort to support our customers during weather events," the Publix official explained in the email. "Oftentimes, this includes finding ways to delight them with their favorite Publix items as they prepare for uncertainty.

"For these requests in particular, it is our company policy to not produce bakery cakes that would make light of a natural disaster."

The cakes first hit the market back years ago and were known for sporting short quirky phrases piped on top including "Go Away" or "Leave Florida Alone," WKMG-TV explains.

The frosting would paint the picture of an incoming hurricane formation with Florida being its ultimate landfall area.

We're approaching the peak of hurricane season, but the Atlantic is currently lighting up with activity. Within 24 hours, three tropical storms formed — Emily, Franklin and Gert.

And, there are at least two other disturbances we and the National Hurricane Center are tracking for development off the coast of Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

That means our tropics maps are showing up bright red, and that might be making some of you uneasy.

