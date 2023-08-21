Seeing red: Breaking down all that tropical activity in the Atlantic

The good news right now — nothing is expected to impact Florida. The not-so-good news — there's a lot of hurricane season left.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We're approaching the peak of hurricane season, but the Atlantic is currently lighting up with activity. Within 24 hours, three tropical storms formed over the weekend — Emily, Franklin and Gert.

And, there are at least two other disturbances we and the National Hurricane Center are tracking for development off the coast of Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

That means our tropics maps are showing up bright red, and that might be making some of you uneasy.

So let's break it down and look at what's really going on in the Atlantic right now.

The good news first — currently, none of this tropical activity is going to directly impact Florida and the Tampa Bay area.

Let's start with the tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic to the west of Africa. It currently has a 70% chance for development over the next 7 days with the latest forecast. It is expected to move toward the west and northwest into the middle Atlantic — no threat to Florida.

Tropical Storm Emily will be another fish storm with no threat to land. It is forecast to move into the mid-Atlantic as it does, so it will weaken into an area of low-pressure thanks to some wind shear and cooler water.

Tropical Storm Gert will not be long-lived as it is forecast to weaken quickly as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

Tropical Storm Franklin is currently moving westward and is forecast to push northward and crossover Hispanola this week as a tropical storm which has prompted a tropical storm alert. Thereafter into this weekend, it will be another fish storm moving into the Atlantic and intensifying potentially into a Category 1 Hurricane.

Lastly, in the Gulf of Mexico, disorganized thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure has a 70% chance of forming into a tropical depression this week. The system is pushing westward and potentially could prompt tropical storm alerts. Essentially it is no threat for Florida; however, Texas and Mexico should expect impacts from this tropical system.