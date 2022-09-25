Hillsborough County schools to close Monday ahead of Ian

Many schools operate as storm shelters in the county, so educational operations will end Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County school leaders announced all schools will close starting Monday in advance of possible impacts from what could be Hurricane Ian later this week.

Because many of the schools operate as storm shelters, buildings will operate as such through Thursday, the district said in a statement. This means schools will be closed Monday and remain closed through Thursday.

All after-school programs and extra-curricular activities are canceled, as well.

"Many factors are considered when the [emergency operation center] activates shelters so even if our area experiences minimal physical effects from the storm, our school district plays a vital role in the EOC’s response," the district said in a statement.