ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With Dorian gone, all eyes are now on Potential Tropical Cyclone 9.
It's taking aim at Florida and is forecast to dump heavy rain across parts of the state into the weekend.
Florida will want to pay attention to later forecasts and track the development of Tropical Cyclone 9. Many locations along the Gulf Coast could get heavy rainfall.
Spaghetti models
Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the system will go. Together, they look like "spaghetti." Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.
Tropical track
This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the system could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.
Watches and warnings
What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.
