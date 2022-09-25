Tampa Bay school districts issue closures ahead of Ian: See county-by-county

Many district offices and school buildings will close as early as Monday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes ahead of possible impacts from what could be Hurricane Ian.

The storm remains forecast to be near the western Gulf coast and with that brings the threat of significant storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rainfall.

See the plans for districts that have announced schedule changes so far:

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County school leaders announced all schools will close starting Monday.

Because many of the schools operate as storm shelters, buildings will operate as such through Thursday, the district said in a statement. This means schools will be closed Monday and remain closed through Thursday.

All after-school programs and extra-curricular activities are canceled, as well.

"Many factors are considered when the [emergency operation center] activates shelters so even if our area experiences minimal physical effects from the storm, our school district plays a vital role in the EOC’s response," the district said in a statement.

"Our school principals coordinate the opening of shelter sites, and the utilization of bus drivers for evacuee transport and student nutrition staff for meals for those at the shelters."

Manatee County

Schools across the district will be open Monday, leaders said in a statement Sunday.

Pasco County

Pasco County school leaders announced schools and offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The decision was made after consultation with the county's emergency operations center and district staff, the district said in a statement.

All schools and offices will be open Monday.

During the closure, PLACE, ASEP, all after-school programs, all athletic events and practices, and all extracurricular events will not take place.

Pinellas County

Pinellas County Schools announced all school buildings and offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The district announced Sunday evening that schools will close and are tentatively scheduled to reopen Thursday. Sports and extracurricular activities also will be canceled during the closure time.

Because some schools operate as special needs shelters, the following schools will release students early at 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Palm Harbor University High School

Dunedin Highland Middle School

John Hopkins Middle School