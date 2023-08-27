SCHOOL CLOSURES: See list of schools affected by Tropical Storm Idalia

Some Tampa Bay-area districts are closing schools ahead of the storm.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay-area school districts are announcing closures ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia.

The storm remains on track to impact the region as early as Tuesday, with impacts ranging from a "life-threatening" storm surge, strong winds and heavy rainfall.

See the list of affected school districts below. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Hernando County