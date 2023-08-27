SCHOOL CLOSURES: See list of schools affected by Tropical Storm Idalia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay-area school districts are announcing closures ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia.
The storm remains on track to impact the region as early as Tuesday, with impacts ranging from a "life-threatening" storm surge, strong winds and heavy rainfall.
10 Tampa Bay is keeping you ahead of the storm: Download our free mobile app for real-time storm information and breaking alerts, and download 10 Tampa Bay+ for your favorite streaming device for live updates.
See the list of affected school districts below. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Hernando County
The Hernando County School District will close schools and most district offices Monday, Aug. 28, through Wednesday. This is necessary because several schools will serve as shelters for residents.