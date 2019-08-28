ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Depression Six has strengthened to become the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season: Tropical Storm Erin.

It is a 40-mph storm located about 430 miles west of Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. It is moving west at 2 mph.

Forecasters are confident the storm will not impact the U.S., aside from an increased rip current threat along the East Coast because of higher waves generated by the storm.

Once again: It will not impact Florida.

Erin is forecast to slowly turn more so to the west-northwest and north during the day Wednesday before going out to sea. It's possible the storm could make landfall on Nova Scotia, Canada, or move near land Thursday.

The storm to watch for impacts to Puerto Rico and possibily the U.S. mainland remains Tropical Storm Dorian.

